ENG vs NZ Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium pitch report: Nottingham pitch report England vs New Zealand 2nd Test today match

ENG vs NZ Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium pitch report: High in confidence England will take on the Kiwis during the 2nd Test at Nottingham.

The second encounter of the ongoing three-match Test series between England and New Zealand will take place at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham.

A crafty bowling display by the pace bowling trio of James Anderson, Stuart Broad, and the debut pacer Matty Potts, coupled with a century of the highest order by Joe Root during the 4th innings meant that England finally managed to end their victory drought, with a five-wicket win at the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

New Zealand, on the other hand, were let down primarily by their batters, with the likes of Tom Latham, Will Young, and skipper Kane Williamson returning back with low scores in both their innings.

England too, have plenty to ponder upon as far as their batting line-up is concerned, as had it not been for their bowlers, their first innings collapse might have led to their downfall in the Test.

All in all, a lip-smacking contest awaits at the Trent Bridge today, with seamers likely to dominate the proceedings yet again.

Final training ahead of the second Test ✅ 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvNZ 🇳🇿 pic.twitter.com/PzthEG0vnd — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 9, 2022

ENG vs NZ Trent Bridge Cricket Stadium pitch report

As has been the reputation of the wicket at the Trent Bridge for Tests in the past, expect the pace attack from both the sides to trouble the opposition batters right away with the swing and bounce on offer off the deck.

Moreover, the pitch also had a decent cover of grass with just a few hours left for the play to start, to further bring smiles on the pacers’ faces.

With an average first and second innings score at the venue being 313 and 298 runs respectively, expect the track to offer more or less equal assistance to both the batters and bowlers alike.

Having said that, the pitch is likely to ease out for the batters as the match progresses.