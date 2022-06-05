“What a player, what a man”: Twitter reactions on Joe Root becoming the 14th player to complete 10000 runs in Test match history

Twitter reactions on Joe Root joining the list of batters to complete 10,000 in Tests, while guiding his team to victory as well at Lord’s.

On ‘Day 4’ of the first Test match between England and New Zealand at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, a Joe Root master class with the bat, coupled with some excellent pace bowling earlier, has helped England secure a 5-wicket victory, to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

While the English pacers played a significant role in restricting the New Zealand second innings lead to mere 276, the player to have hogged all the limelight was their former skipper Joe Root, who brought up his 26th Test match ton and completed 10,000 runs in the format simultaneously, on the same delivery.

Along with becoming only the 14th Test batter in the rich Cricketing history to make it to the rare elite list, Root also became the joint-youngest to reach the feat.

Moreover, he became the first batter in Test history to reach the milestone number in less than 10 years, having made his debut in the year 2012.

Twitter reactions on Joe Root completing 10,000 Test match runs

100 and 10,000 happened to Joe Root at the same time. This was obvious, given that √10000=100. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) June 5, 2022

Joe Root, the great crowd pleaser that he is, has secured victory quickly enough that 4th day ticket holders will receive a full refund. — George Dobell (@GeorgeDobell1) June 5, 2022

Ten thousand test runs is a great accomplishment. Modern great. #JoeRoot — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 5, 2022

Cracking start for @benstokes38. Life after Joe Root begins with a win inspired by Joe Root. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 5, 2022

Joe Root is the first batter in Test history to reach 10,000 runs milestone in less than 10 years. #EngvNZ — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 5, 2022

Amazing to think this was Joe Root’s first 4th innings ton. Second Englishman to cross 10000 Test runs and equal youngest ever with Sir Alistair Cook at 31yrs and 157 days. Job done for England – well played 👏👏#ENGvsNZ — Isa Guha (@isaguha) June 5, 2022

Outstanding and so deserving for Joe Root.His home conditions are probably the toughest place to bat in the world. He does well in the subcontinent. He is superb in white ball as well. Need to celebrate Root a lot more. What a player!! #ENGvsNZ — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) June 5, 2022

Through all the trials and tribulations of the #Ashes Joe Root never lost his smile in Australia but it’s so good to see him smiling and laughing with England on the cusp of a famous win. Captain or not, good times or not, he’s stayed the same. Maybe his greatest legacy #ENGvNZ — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 5, 2022

Joe Root has 10,000 Test runs. And he’s just 31 🤯 Well played and congratulations @root66 👏🏽 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/l5dDL5v7Iz — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 5, 2022

Century in the fourth innings from Joe Root, which should win @ECB_cricket the Test, and 10,000 Test runs – he has to be the best Test batsman at the moment. #JoeRoot — Rahul Rawat (@rawatrahul9) June 5, 2022

First few matches after losing captaincy are always awkward. But Joe Root showed one doesn’t need to be a captain to be a leader. This 100 was important for him, Stokes, McCullum and England cricket.

Congratulations on 10000 test runs @root66 — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 5, 2022

Considering the state of the game, the quality of the New Zealand attack, the conditions, the expectation…this must rank as one of the greatest centuries for England. It may be a new era of English cricket…but the protagonist remains the same. The astounding Joe Root #ENGvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YV3LP8OfpC — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) June 5, 2022

Joe Root could very well be the leading run getter in Test cricket by the time he retires! — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) June 5, 2022

“What a player, what a man” ⏤ Ben Stokes on Joe Root.#ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/H50djL0gvv — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) June 5, 2022

Joe Roooooooot ..what a player what a knock under pressure ..an all time great ..@bcci @icc — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) June 5, 2022

