ENG vs WI Head to Head Records in T20Is | England vs West Indies T20I Stats | Dubai T20I

ENG vs WI Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs WI T20 World Cup match.

The 14th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and West Indies in Dubai tomorrow. Second match of Round 2 (Super 12s), this match will be a clash of the ‘Champions’ as ODI and T20I champions will be playing against each other in a world event.

After losing their first warm-up match by 7 wickets against India, England had made amends to defeat New Zealand by 13 runs in their second practice match. West Indies, on the other hand, are coming on the back of losing both their warm-up matches by 7 wickets and 56 runs against Pakistan and Afghanistan respectively.

Considering the unpredictable nature of the defending champions and this format, England will require a special performance at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to defeat West Indies for the first time at a neutral venue and in a T20 World Cup. Readers must note that England had emerged as the victorious side in their last three T20Is against West Indies more than a couple of years ago.

ENG vs WI Head to Head Records in T20Is

Total number of matches played: 18

Matches won by ENG: 7

Matches won by WI: 11

Matches played in Asia: 3 (ENG 0, WI 3)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (ENG 0, WI 3)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 5 (ENG 0, WI 5)

ENG average score against WI: 153

WI average score against ENG: 140

Most runs for ENG: 221 (Eoin Morgan)

Most runs for WI: 409 (Chris Gayle)

Most wickets for ENG: 11 (Adil Rashid)

Most wickets for WI: 12 (Dwayne Bravo)

Most catches for ENG: 9 (Jonny Bairstow)

Most catches for WI: 5 (Kieron Pollard, Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Bravo)

England and West Indies’ last T20I encounter against each other had been played in St Kitts when England had sealed a 72-run chase in the 11th over after David Willey’s match-winning bowling figures of 3-0-7-4.