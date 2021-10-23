ENG vs WI memes: Twitter reactions and funniest memes on West Indies scoring 55 all out vs England in T20 World Cup 2021

ENG vs WI memes: The defending champions failed to deliver as a unit despite the presence of superstar names tonight.

During the 14th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and West Indies in Dubai, West Indies registered a shambolic batting performance after being asked to bat first by opposition captain Eoin Morgan.

An innings which didn’t appear to be going anywhere, the defending champions continued from exactly where they had left-off in the warm-up matches.

West Indies’ all or nothing approach in the shortest format backfired at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium tonight as conditions required their batters to play sensibly. However, big-hitters’ attempt of doing what they do the best and what is expected out of them on a cricket ground didn’t reap fruits in a match as crucial as this one.

What followed was West Indian batters losing wickets to all English bowlers in a bid to convert a normal bowling performance into an extraordinary one.

Barring veteran batter Chris Gayle scoring 13 (13), no other West Indian batter managed to contribute in double digits against the ODI world champions.

With bowling figures of 2.2-0-2-4, England spinner Adil Rashid wasn’t just the pick of their bowlers but also picked his career-best figures tonight. Other than Rashid, all-rounder Moeen Ali and fast bowler Tymal Mills picked a couple of wickets each.

ENG vs WI memes

Waste — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 23, 2021

imagine driving to the ground to watch this as a fan 🥴 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 23, 2021

Difficult to recall a more inept or brainless batting performance than this — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) October 23, 2021

Russell comes, Russell goes first ball he faces. It’s looking like a debacle. Pollard’s still there but… — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 23, 2021

WI Players for Frenchises Vs WI players for their country#ENGvWI pic.twitter.com/FjgWwHFEIE — Armaan Khan #ViratFan (@imrealArmaan) October 23, 2021

