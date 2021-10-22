England cricket schedule 2022: India tour of England 2022 schedule and fixtures

India tour of England 2022 schedule: India will play a Test and six white-ball matches between 17 days on their tour of England next year.
Originally planned to be comprising of three T20Is and as many ODIs, India’s tour of England 2022 will now also comprise of a Test match as a compensation for the cancelled fifth Test between the two nations last month.
The rescheduled itinerary will see India kick-starting with a Test match in Birmingham which will be followed by six white-ball matches. With the cancelled Test slated to be played in Manchester, Old Trafford will now host South Africa in the second Test in August 2022 under a swap of venues.
In the process, ECB (England Cricket Board) have ensured that the accommodation of an additional Test next summer doesn’t have an effect on New Zealand and South Africa’s tours of England which will be played before and after India’s visit respectively.
India tour of England 2022 schedule and fixtures
July 1-5 – 5th Test at Edgbaston
July 7 – 1st T20I at Ageas Bowl
July 9 – 2nd T20I at Edgbaston
July 10 – 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge
July 12 – 1st ODI at The Oval
July 14 – 2nd ODI at Lord’s
July 17 – 3rd ODI at Old Trafford
in the first 17 days of July next year, india are scheduled to play 11 days of cricket against England across three formats
— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 22, 2021
England’s ODI series against India and South Africa will have just a one-day gap as compared to a four-day gap in the original schedule. While New Zealand will tour England for a three-match Test series, South Africa’s visit will be an all-format tour.
England cricket schedule 2022
New Zealand tour of England 2022
June 2-6 – 1st Test at Lord’s
June 10-14 – 2nd Test at Trent Bridge
June 23-27 – 3rd Test at Headingley
India’s tour of England 2022
July 1-17 – One Test, three T20Is and three ODIs
South Africa tour of England 2022
July 19 – 1st ODI at Riverside Stadium
July 22 – 2nd ODI at Old Trafford
July 24 – 3rd ODI at Headingley
July 27 – 1st T20I at Bristol County Ground
July 28 – 2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens
July 31 – 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl
August 17-21 – 1st Test at Lord’s
August 25-29 – 2nd Test at Edgbaston
September 8-12 – 3rd Test at The Oval