England cricket schedule 2022: India tour of England 2022 schedule and fixtures

India tour of England 2022 schedule: India will play a Test and six white-ball matches between 17 days on their tour of England next year.

Originally planned to be comprising of three T20Is and as many ODIs, India’s tour of England 2022 will now also comprise of a Test match as a compensation for the cancelled fifth Test between the two nations last month.

The rescheduled itinerary will see India kick-starting with a Test match in Birmingham which will be followed by six white-ball matches. With the cancelled Test slated to be played in Manchester, Old Trafford will now host South Africa in the second Test in August 2022 under a swap of venues.

In the process, ECB (England Cricket Board) have ensured that the accommodation of an additional Test next summer doesn’t have an effect on New Zealand and South Africa’s tours of England which will be played before and after India’s visit respectively.

Tom Harrison, the ECB’s chief executive, said: “We are very pleased that we have reached an agreement with BCCI to creating a fitting end to what has been a brilliant series so far.

“I’m very grateful to all the venues involved for the cooperation they’ve shown in allowing us to reschedule this match. I’d also like to thank Cricket South Africa for their support and understanding to allow these changes to be possible.

“We would like to apologise again to fans for the disruption and disappointment of September events. We know it was a day that so many had planned long in advance.

India tour of England 2022 schedule and fixtures

July 1-5 – 5th Test at Edgbaston

July 7 – 1st T20I at Ageas Bowl

July 9 – 2nd T20I at Edgbaston

July 10 – 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge

July 12 – 1st ODI at The Oval

July 14 – 2nd ODI at Lord’s

July 17 – 3rd ODI at Old Trafford

in the first 17 days of July next year, india are scheduled to play 11 days of cricket against England across three formats — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 22, 2021

England’s ODI series against India and South Africa will have just a one-day gap as compared to a four-day gap in the original schedule. While New Zealand will tour England for a three-match Test series, South Africa’s visit will be an all-format tour.

England cricket schedule 2022

New Zealand tour of England 2022

June 2-6 – 1st Test at Lord’s

June 10-14 – 2nd Test at Trent Bridge

June 23-27 – 3rd Test at Headingley

India’s tour of England 2022

July 1-17 – One Test, three T20Is and three ODIs

South Africa tour of England 2022

July 19 – 1st ODI at Riverside Stadium

July 22 – 2nd ODI at Old Trafford

July 24 – 3rd ODI at Headingley

July 27 – 1st T20I at Bristol County Ground

July 28 – 2nd T20I at Sophia Gardens

July 31 – 3rd T20I at Ageas Bowl

August 17-21 – 1st Test at Lord’s

August 25-29 – 2nd Test at Edgbaston

September 8-12 – 3rd Test at The Oval