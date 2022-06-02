England leading Test run scorers: List of players with most runs in Test Cricket

England leading Test run scorers: Former England Test skipper Joe Root is on the verge of achieving the rare 10,000 Test runs landmark.

The England pace bowling battery featuring its veteran pacers – James Anderson and Stuart Broad, and the debutant Durham Pacer Matty Potts, have handed their side a massive advantage within hours of the start of the three-match Test series at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground.

While Anderson (16-6-66-4) and Broad (13-0-45-1) struck with the new, red cherry right away, Potts (9.2-4-13-4) dismissed the Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (2) in his very first Over of international Cricket, to kick-start his debut appearance.

Ultimately, all the New Zealanders could manage was a paltry score of 132/10 in mere 40 Overs.

England leading Test run scorers

The England innings got off to a decent enough start with their openers – Alex Lees (25 off 77) and Zak Crawley (43 off 56) stitching a 59-run stand in quick time.

However, with the addition of mere 37 runs from there on, the Kiwi quicks have roared back into the contest in some style, dismissing four of their batters with a deficit of 35 runs (at the time of writing) still staring at them.

The Lord’s crowd, who had been waiting for the arrival of England’s former Test skipper Joe Root, were handed a major disappointment from the latter, as he nicked one off Colin de Grandhomme straight to Gully, at the score of 11.

It is worth of a mention that Root was mere 110 runs away before the start of his innings today, to become only the second English batter in Test Cricket to complete 10,000 runs.

#OnThisDay in 2013, Joe Root made his first Test hundred, in front of his home crowd at Headingley. In the nine years since, he has added another 24 Test tons. Only Alastair Cook has made more for England. An icon. pic.twitter.com/EUiMN9ChN8 — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) May 25, 2022

Player Span Innings Average 50 100 Alastair Cook 2006-2018 291 45.35 57 33 Joe Root 2012-2022* 217 49.24 53 25 Graham Gooch 1975-1995 215 42.58 46 20 Alec Stewart 1990-2003 235 39.54 45 15 David Gower 1978-1992 204 44.25 39 18

List of players with most runs in Test Cricket