NZ lowest score in Test: List of New Zealand’s lowest scores in Test Cricket

NZ lowest score in Test: The England pacers were all over the New Zealand batters on Day 1 of the opening Test match at Lord’s.

During the first day of the ongoing opening Test match between England and New Zealand at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground, the New Zealanders were bundled out for a paltry 132 in 40 Overs, after their skipper Kane Williamson opted to bat first.

It was the veteran English pacer James Anderson who proved his pedigree with the new ball yet again, as he dismissed both the Kiwi opening batters – Will Young (1 off 2) and Tom Latham (1 off 17) within the first five Overs of the match itself to provide his side a perfect start to the series.

After Stuart Broad dismissed the left-handed Devon Conway (3 off 7) as well during the eighth Over, it was time for the debutant pacer from Durham, Matty Potts, to hog all the limelight as he picked up the prized wicket of Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson (2 off 22) in his very first Over of international career.

There was no looking back for the 23-year-old from there on, as he rattled the middle-order to end up with his first innings bowling figures of 9.2-4-13-4.

Anderson too picked up a four-fer, with Stuart Broad and skipper Ben Stokes picking one wicket each.

With an unbeaten 42*(50), Colin de Grandhomme was the highest run-scorer for New Zealand, after an excellent bowling and fielding effort from England under their new full-time skipper.

NZ lowest score in Test

New Zealand’s 132/10 is no where near their list of lowest scores in a Test match innings. In fact, they top the infamous list, having scored mere 26/10 (27 Overs) against England way back in 1955 during their second innings at Aukland, New Zealand.