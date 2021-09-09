England T20 World Cup squad 2021: Tymal Mills and Chris Woakes named in 15-member squad; Ben Stokes unavailable for selection

England T20 World Cup squad 2021: The English selectors have named only a couple of spin-bowling options in their 15-member squad.

England have named a 15-member strong squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021 to be played in the UAE and Oman between October 17 – November 14.

The English selection committee has made as many six changes to the squad which last played a T20I for them against Pakistan in July. Batsman Tom Banton, all-rounder Lewis Gregory, spinner Matt Parkinson and fast bowlers Saqib Mahmood, Tom Curran and Jake Ball have all been left out from that squad.

The biggest inclusion in England’s T20I squad is that of fast bowler Tymal Mills. Having played the last of his four T20Is for England more than four and a half years ago, 29-year old Mills has earned a comeback on the back of solid performances this season.

In eight T20s of the ongoing Vitality T20 Blast, Mills’ 14 wickets for Sussex have come at an average of 14.78, an economy rate of 7.96 and a strike rate of 11.1 Representing Southern Brave in The Hundred 2021, Mills had picked eight wickets in 10 outings at an average of 26, an economy rate of 6.67 and a strike rate of 23.3.

In addition to Mills, all-rounder Chris Woakes has also been named in the squad. An outright utility player, Woakes hadn’t played a T20I in more than five years before playing a couple of matches against Sri Lanka in June this year. Mills and Woakes are part of a six-member fast bowling unit which also comprises of Chris Jordan, Sam Curran, Mark Wood and David Willey.

England T20 World Cup squad 2021

“Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level. His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave’s respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage.

“He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can’t wait to see him play in a major international tournament,” England head coach Chris Silverwood said in a statement.

England, however, will be without the services of all-rounder Ben Stokes who has made himself “unavailable” for the world event. It is worth mentioning that teams have time till October 10 to make changes to their squads.

England T20 squad for 2021 T20 World Cup – Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wk), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Travelling reserves – Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, James Vince.