England vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20s | ENG vs BAN T20I Stats | Abu Dhabi T20I

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs BAN T20 World Cup match.

The 20th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The match will be the second Super 12 match to be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Facing defending champions West Indies in their tournament opener, England had registered a 6-wicket victory after bundling out the opposition for 55 in 14.2 overs. Bangladesh, on the other hand, had lost their previous match after failing to defend a 172-run target against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

As far as playing at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium is concerned, England have played just once at this venue defeating Pakistan by 5 runs nearly a decade ago. Meanwhile, Bangladesh will be playing their first T20I here on Wednesday.

England vs Bangladesh Head to Head in T20s

England and Bangladesh, who still have minimal T20I numbers in Abu Dhabi, have no numbers at all when it comes to playing against each other in the shortest format.

Readers must note that England and Bangladesh haven’t played a T20I against each other till date. With the lack of a match between them, there are no England vs Bangladesh head-to-head records and stats in T20Is.

Snaps from Bangladesh Team’s practice session ahead of the Super 12 clash against England on tomorrow (October 27) 🏏#BANvENG #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/7Wbbdqp2Iq — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) October 26, 2021

ENG vs BAN World Cup 2019

The last time when England and Bangladesh had faced each other in a world event was in Cardiff during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. After being put in to bat first by the then Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza, England had board on board a mammoth 386/6 in 50 overs on the back of opening batter Jason Roy amassing a match-winning 153 (121) comprising of 14 fours and five sixes.

Despite all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s eighth ODI century, Bangladesh had fallen short of the target by as many as 106 runs.