England vs New Zealand Headingley 2022 tickets free entry: Yorkshire cricket tickets Headingley Day 5 tickets for free

Headingley 2022 tickets: Yorkshire Cricket County Club have announced a free entry for fans on Day 5 tomorrow.

Following a path set by the first two Tests, the ongoing third Test match between England and New Zealand in Leeds also promises to be a fascinating contest with over four sessions still remaining in the match.

New Zealand, who resumed their second innings from an overnight score of 168/5 in the morning session, have lost a solitary wicket thus far today.

Usual heroes namely Daryl Mitchell (56) and Tom Blundell have once again joined hands for a potentially game-changing sixth-wicket partnership. Having put together 113 runs, Mitchell and Blundell have powered New Zealand’s lead to in excess of 225.

Tom Blundell & Daryl Mitchell bring up fifties shortly after lunch at Headingley. Their partnership now worth 103 and the score 268/5 🏏 #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/0Kwe9MOadS — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 26, 2022

Notwithstanding how England have sealed run-chases in this series, chasing anything in excess of 300 will doubtlessly be challenging even for their in-form batters. However, it will be intriguing to see if the hosts manage to win their third match in a row while chasing or not.

England vs New Zealand Headingley 2022 tickets for free

The prospect of witnessing a riveting Day 5 finish at Headingley has inspired Yorkshire County Cricket Club to follow the footsteps of Nottingham County Cricket Club (venue for the second Test).

As a result, now fans in Leeds have a chance of watching the fifth day of a Test match for free. While the development is likely to offer a chance for prior ticket holders to retain their seats, they should also be eligible for refund just like it was the case at Trent Bridge earlier this month.

Fans, who don’t have a ticket for Day 5, will have to register for the same by clicking here. Fans will be redirected to a digital queue where they will have to wait for their turn to be able to book up to four tickets. However, owing to huge demand, the waiting time on the aforementioned link is currently over an hour.