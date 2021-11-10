England vs New Zealand Man of the Match today: Who was awarded Man of the Match in ENG vs NZ T20 World Cup semi final?

England vs New Zealand Man of the Match: The opening batter from New Zealand won the match award for scoring his maiden T20I half-century.

During the first semi-final of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between England and New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, New Zealand beat England by 5 wickets to become the first finalist of the tournament.

In what wasn’t a one-sided victory, New Zealand fought hard to stun the ODI champions at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium tonight. The Black Caps have once again proved as to why they have been arguably the most potent team when it comes to world events in the recent years.

After New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field, England scored 166/4 in 20 overs on the back of all-rounder Moeen Ali scoring 51* (37) with the help of three fours and two sixes. For the Kiwis, Neesham, Tim Southee, Adam Milne and Ish Sodhi picked a wicket apiece.

England vs New Zealand Man of the Match

Chasing a 167-run target, New Zealand were lacking behind in the chase for most part of their innings. It was all-rounder James Neesham’s entry at No. 6 in the 16th over that turned the table for the Black Caps.

Needing 57 runs off the last four overs, Neesham scored two sixes and a four against England pacer Chris Jordan to collect as many as 24 runs in the 17th over. Neesham, who scored an impact-generating 26 (10) including a four and three sixes in a 17-ball 40-run fifth-wicket partnership, was just what his team needed at that point in time.

Mumbai 2016: WI chased 109 in last 10 overs in the semi final vs India Abu Dhabi 2021: NZ chase 109 in last 10 overs in the semi final vs Eng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 10, 2021

Needing 20 runs off the last two overs, New Zealand opening batter Daryl Mitchell ensured a finish in the penultimate over scoring the required number of runs against England all-rounder Chris Woakes. Having scored 73* (48) with the help of four fours and four sixes, Mitchell couldn’t have scored a maiden T20I half-century at a better time.

“A bit of a whirlwind, nice to get the job done and move onto the big dance. Challenging, especially at the start. The way Devon Conway batted through the middle, and Neesh [James Neesham], really helped us.

“It’s a game of momentum, we knew we needed one or two big overs, and the way he struck the ball from ball one. With what’s going on in the world, for my dad to travel half way round the world and be here is pretty cool,” Mitchell said after winning his first T20I match award during the post-match presentation ceremony.