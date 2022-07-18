England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK: When and where to watch ENG vs SA Chester-le-Street ODI?

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of 1st ENG vs SA ODI.

South Africa’s tour of England 2022 will begin from tomorrow with a three-match ODI series. Set to host an international match after a year, Chester-le-Street is going to be the venue for the first ODI.

Having last faced each other in this format during a three-match ODI series in South Africa some 30 months ago, these two teams will be playing the first ODI against each other in England for the first time since ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. As far as bilateral ODIs in England are concerned, England and South Africa will be playing one after half-a-decade.

It is noteworthy that this will be the 11th (sixth in England) England vs South Africa bilateral ODI series. Out of the previous 10 ODI series, both the teams have won four each with the remaining two ending in a draw. Dominating at home, England have maintained a 3-1 lead over the Proteas in bilateral ODI series.

We get candid with #Proteas seamer Lungi Ngidi to chat all things England series, and have a bit of fun to see how good his Geordie accent is 🤣 Watch the full hilarious interview right here 🔗 https://t.co/u262b9sC8p#ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/HVL2poxeai — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 17, 2022

England vs South Africa 1st ODI Live Telecast Channel name in India and UK

Sony Sports Network will be televising South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in India. Unlike the recently concluded India’s tour of England, Sony are highly unlikely of making arrangements for commentary panels in different languages.

While Sony Sports Network are yet to provide an official update with respect to the exact TV channel which will televise this series, Sony SIX seems to be the most likeliest of options.

Assuming that Sony doesn’t allocate any television channel to this series, the only option for Indian audience lies in their streaming application named Sony LIV. It is worth mentioning that fans no longer have the option of watching the match on Airtel Xstream app as Sony Network’s channels are no longer available on this platform.

ALSO READ: England vs South Africa head to head record in ODIs

As far as the local fans in UK are concerned, they will be able to watch Chester-le-Street ODI on their televisions by tuning in to the tried and tested Sky Sports Cricket. Back home, South African fans will be able to watch this series on SuperSport.

Date – 19/07/2022 (Tuesday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (England) and 05:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Sony SIX (India), Sky Sports Cricket (UK) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Sony LIV (India) and Sky Sports app (UK).