England vs Sri Lanka T20 Head to Head Records | ENG vs SL T20I Stats | Sharjah T20I

England vs Sri Lanka T20 Head to Head: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the ENG vs SL T20 World Cup match.

The 29th match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played between England and Sri Lanka in Sharjah tonight. In what is a rare scenario for this World Cup, only one Super 12 match will be played on Monday.

Arguably the best team in the tournament, an in-form England will put forward too big a challenge for Sri Lanka. Having won all their three matches convincingly so far, there is no reason why England won’t qualify for the semi-finals. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have surpassed expectations but still managed to win one out of their three matches to make life difficult for themselves.

Unreal win!! What a day 🙌 pic.twitter.com/R3rFNKdBez — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) October 31, 2021

In addition to their current form, England also have an upper hand because of their head-to-head and recent record against Sri Lanka. Readers must note that England had last lost a T20I against Sri Lanka in 2014 and have since won six matches in a row.

Although in a super over, England have won their only T20I (against Pakistan in 2015) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, have won two and lost one out of their three T20Is at this venue.

England vs Sri Lanka T20 Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 12

Matches won by ENG: 8

Matches won by SL: 4

Matches played in Asia: 4 (ENG 3, SL 1)

Matches played at neutral venues: 3 (ENG 3, SL 0)

Matches played in ICC T20 World Cup: 4 (ENG 3, SL 1)

ENG average score against SL: 155

SL average score against ENG: 147

Most runs for ENG: 256 (Jos Buttler)

Most runs for SL: 80 (Kusal Perera)

Most wickets for ENG: 15 (Chris Jordan)

Most wickets for SL: 6 (Dushmantha Chameera)

Most catches for ENG: 6 (Chris Jordan)

Most catches for SL: 4 (Dasun Shanaka)

England and Sri Lanka’s last T20I against each other had been played just over four months ago in Southampton when a match-winning 105-run opening partnership between Jonny Bairstow (51) and Dawid Malan (76) was pivotal role in an 89-run victory.