“Every time I think of him now, I just quite tear up”: Amanda-Jade Wellington regrets not able to work with Shane Warne in her career

Amanda-Jade Wellington is an ardent Shane Warne fan, and she regrets not being able to work with him in her career.

When Amanda-Jade Wellington was not selected in the Australian Women’s World Cup squad, it was a bit of a surprise. Looking at the lack of spinners in the side, Wellington’s absence was not expected. However, she later was added to the team as an injury cover.

Amanda Wellington, who represented Adelaide Strikers in WBBL, finished as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament. She scalped 23 wickets in the tournament at an average of 16.26.

Wellington got his chance in the game against Pakistan in the World Cup, and she bowled a brilliant spell. She just conceded 25 runs in ten overs and scalped a wicket. This was her first game for Australia since 2018.

Amanda-Jade Wellington calls Shane Warne his inspiration

The demise has Shane Warne has put the whole cricket fraternity in shock. Amanda-Jade Wellington is an ardent Shane Warne fan, and she got emotional after Warne’s demise. Wellington revealed that Shane Warne came to see her in the Hundred competition this year. She described that day as very special to her.

“To actually get Warney to witness me bowling was quite special,” Wellington said.

“Every time I think of him now, I just quite tear up. It’s quite emotional because I look up to him so much.”

Amanda-Jade Wellington gets a wicket in her first over of international cricket in almost four years.#CWC22 — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) March 8, 2022

Amanda Wellington revealed that she learned the art of leg-spin by watching Shane Warne’s highlights. She said that every spinner wants to be like him, and she still regrets that she couldn’t work or train under him.

“I didn’t get to work with him. I wish I did,” Wellington said.

“But it [his impact on me] was just more so [through] watching his highlights, watching him bowl. Every spinner looks up to him and he’s someone you want to be.”

Amanda-Jade Wellington has been compared to Shane Warne quite a few times in her career. During WWBL 1, Adam Gilchrist said that he can see the glimpse of Warne in her. Even during her maiden test, Wellington was compared to Warne due to her leg-spin.