“Shane Warne was the market and he was hanging out with Michael Jordan”: Ricky Ponting breaks down while talking about Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting started crying while talking about his friend and teammate Shane Warne, who passed away due to a cardiac attack.

After Shane Warne’s unexpected death, the cricketing world is in shock. The legendary Australian leg-spinner passed away on 4 March 2022 from a suspected heart attack in Thailand.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Warne made his debut against India, and he is just one of the two bowlers to have 1000 international wickets. Only Muttiah Muralitharan took more wickets than Shane Warne in international cricket.

Ricky Ponting breaks down while talking about Shane Warne

Ricky Ponting broke down in tears while talking about Shane Warne. He called Shane Warne one of the greatest sportsmen in the world. Warne was one of the cricketers to be named in Wisden’s top-5 cricketers of the century. Ponting insists that he was shocked when he first heard the news, and he took his time to digest all of this.

“You’re one of the greatest sportsmen,” Ponting said.

“Yeah, I was shocked I think like probably the rest of the World. When I woke up, It didn’t seem quite real at that time. I needed a few hours to digest it all.”

Seeing Ricky Ponting cry just absolutely broke me 😩 #RIPShaneWarne — Dave Lloyd (@RightoChamp79) March 5, 2022

Ricky Ponting said that halfway through his career, every cricketer wanted to be a leg-spinner in Australia. Ponting also called Shane Warne the best bowler he played with or against. He insists that when Warnie came on the scene, the spin bowling was dying, but he took it to different heights.

According to Ponting, Warne was the biggest demand in the market. Warne signed a deal with Nike and he used to hang out with Michael Jordan.

“He was the market, he signed the first deal with Nike, and he’s hanging out with Michael Jordan and we were all sitting back in awe of what was happening,” Ponting added.