Fabian Allen catch vs RR: Punjab Kings all-rounder grabs first-rate diving catch to dismiss Liam Livingstone in IPL 2021

Fabian Allen catch: The West Indian all-rounder contributed on the field on a night when he wasn’t called up to bowl left-arm spin.

During the 32nd match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, Punjab Kings all-rounder Fabian Allen put on display an acrobatic fielding effort to dismiss Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone.

It all happened on the penultimate delivery of the 12th over when Livingstone aimed at hitting a second six off Arshdeep Singh’s second over. Having nailed one on the fourth delivery of the same over, Livingstone attempting another one saw him found wanting against Allen’s brilliance.

Running towards his right from deep mid-wicket, Allen timed his dive to perfection to complete a first-rate catch. Allen, who appears to be having a thing for similar catches, has added another one to his collection.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the eighth over, Livingstone departed after scoring 25 (17) with the help of two fours and a six. Known for hitting outrageous shots, Livingstone had given glimpses of the same but couldn’t extend his stay in the middle.

Bowling only his second over tonight, Arshdeep picked his second wicket in the form of Livingstone. Earlier, it was Arshdeep who had dismissed RR opening batsman Evin Lewis (36) to break a brisk 54-run opening partnership after PBKS captain Lokesh Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl.

Fabian Allen catch vs RR

How Twitterati reacted:

Jonty Rhodes will be mighty pleased with this Fabian Allen catch! 🔥#IPL2021 #PBKSvRR pic.twitter.com/qi90oPPZie — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) September 21, 2021

Fabian Allen is an absolute gun. Would pay money just to watch him train!#RRvsPBKS #PBKSvsRR #IPL2021 — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) September 21, 2021

