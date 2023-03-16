FACT CHECK: Is Adam Gilchrist richest cricketer in the world?

A couple of days ago, the CEOWORLD Magazine – one of the world’s leading business magazine had released a list of Top-10 Richest Cricketers In The World, 2023, via their Twitter handle, which had gained quite some traction and discussions over the social media site.

There was hardly any surprise that five cricketers in this list were Indians. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar (2nd), MS Dhoni (3rd), Virat Kohli (4th), Virender Sehwag (8th), and Yuvraj Singh (9th) made it to the list.

However, a huge section of people began scratching their heads when the former Aussie wicket-keeper batter Adam Gilchrist, who retired from international Cricket in the year 2008 made it to the top of the list with an estimated net worth of $380m.

Top 10 Richest Cricketers In The World, 2023 🇦🇺AC Gilchrist: $380m (estimated net worth)

🇮🇳SR Tendulkar: $170m

🇮🇳MS Dhoni: $115m

🇮🇳V Kohli: $112m

🇦🇺RT Ponting: $75m

🇿🇦JH Kallis: $70m

🌴BC Lara: $60m

🇮🇳V Sehwag: $40m

🇮🇳Yuvraj Singh: $35m

🇦🇺Steve Smith: $30m (CEOWORLD magazine) — World Index (@theworldindex) March 15, 2023

Is Adam Gilchrist richest cricketer in the world?

However, a few hours ago, Gilchrist himself took to his Twitter handle to deny the credibility of the aforementioned claim while admitting that the estimated net worth attributed to him is incorrect. He even wittingly mentioned that the magazine’s claims of him being the richest cricketer in 2023 was fake news, and advised them to do a proper research via hashtags.

He even hilariously used the #yasafesachin, letting Tendulkar and his fans know that Sachin’s position at the top of the list remains intact.

A case of mistaken identity here folks. Unless of course my namesake who founded F45 played cricket, in which case it’s completely accurate 😂 #doyourresearch #fakenews #yasafesachin https://t.co/fZi1AotQjq — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) March 15, 2023

Who is Adam Gilchrist of F45 Training Holdings Inc?

In the above mentioned tweet, Gilchrist also cleared that he was mistaken for a different Adam Gilchrist – his namesake, who happens to be one of the owner of the F45 Training Holdings Inc. in Australia.

This Aussie businessman has an estimated net worth of $380 Million dollars as of the end of last year, and is the CEO, President of the above mentioned global gym franchise.

Gilchrist was in the news last year in July, when he had quit as the company’s CEO, after F45 shares dropped more than 60 per cent to $US1.35 on the New York Stock Exchange.

A reminder to those unaware that Adam Gilchrist the founder and owner of the F45 gym chain is not Adam Gilchrist who played nearly 400 internationals for Australia https://t.co/FFbyC5Ay5g — Rick Eyre on cricket (@rickeyrecricket) March 15, 2023

For more Cricket-related news, click here.