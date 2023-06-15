FACT CHECK: Will Ricky Ponting Coach Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024?

Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting has consistently been associated with the Indian Premier League for some few years now. Donning the head coach’s hat these days, Ponting had coached Delhi Capitals to a disappointing ninth finish in the points table during the recently concluded 16th season of the IPL.

Having failed to make it past the league stage the previous year as well, fans have already turned inquisitive with regard to Ponting’s continuance in the coaching role for IPL 2024.

Some recent reports from the local West Bengal media outlets and a few national ones have reported that legendary Indian captain Sourav Ganguly will take charge as Capitals’ head coach during the 17th season of the coveted league. Ganguly was reappointed by DC as their Director of Cricket this year, with his previous stint at the very post having initially taken place during IPL 2019 when before him becoming the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) president.

Will Ricky Ponting Coach Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024?

Perhaps as a reply to all the different speculations, Parth Jindal, co-owner of Capitals, took to social media platform Twitter to announce that they have already begun their preparations for the next IPL season.

Jindal made sure to specifically mention that both Ponting and Ganguly would be working together as the franchise think-tank during the next season. Having also taken Capitals’ fellow co-owner Kiran Grandhi into confidence as far as vision going ahead is concerned, it is an enough indication that Ponting will continue to remain Delhi’s head coach.

It was only in March this year that Ganguly had taken responsibility of the franchise with respect to the IPL, Women’s IPL, the SA20, and the ILT20.

Ricky Ponting Coaching Record At Delhi Capitals

Ponting has been coaching Capitals since the 2018 edition of the IPL. Under him, the franchise had finished as runners-up in IPL 2020 and had ended the league stage of IPL 2021 as the table-toppers with 10 wins out of 14 league matches.

Former Australian allrounder Shane Watson had joined the Capitals’ unit as Ponting’s assistant to the role in 2022, which already included some high-profile names in Ajit Agarkar (assistant coach), James Hopes (bowling coach) and Pravin Amre (assistant coach).

Season Matches Won Lost Position in table 2018 14 5 9 8th 2019 14 9 5 3rd 2020 14 8 6 2nd 2021 14 10 4 1st 2022 14 7 7 5th 2023 14 5 9 9th

Ponting is yet to work as a full-time coach of an international team, despite having worked with Australia in part-time roles in the past. The 48-year-old had even revealed a couple of years ago that he cannot opt to be part of the Australian national side year long in this very capacity, as he needs to spend some quality time with his family as well.