“Fakhar should open”: Mohammad Hafeez wants Babar Azam to drop to number 3 in India vs Pakistan Super 4 Asia Cup match

Mohammad Hafeez wants Babar Azam to take a bold call and step down at number 3 to allow Fakhar Zaman to open for Pakistan.

Pakistan will go head to head against India in the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium. Pakistan lost the match against India last Sunday, and they would want to take their revenge.

After losing the first match, Pakistan rattled Hong Kong in their next game to seal their place in the Super 4 stages of the tournament. The bowling of Naseem Shah has been great at the top, whereas the spin duo of Mohammad Nawaz and Shadab Khan has also done well.

In batting, the form of Babar Azam is a bit of concern. Azam is Pakistan’s one of most consistent players, and he has failed to impress in the Asia Cup so far. The partnership of Babar and Mohammad Rizwan at the top is crucial for the side.

Mohammad Hafeez wants Fakhar Zaman to open for Pakistan

Former Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez gave his views on the debate regarding the opening partnership of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Hafeez said that the discussion should stop till the T20 World Cup as they have been very successful at the top for Pakistan, but he insists that both of them should look at their strike-rate in the match.

“This debate has been going on for some time. If we look at their success rate, I think we should stop discussing about this till the World Cup. Let them play. The only thing they need to improve is their strike rate and intent,” Mohammad Hafeez said on PTV Sports.

However, Hafeez agreed that Fakhar Zaman should open the innings for Pakistan as he can bring that aggressive intent at the top order for Pakistan and a left-right combination can also be maintained at the top. Although, he said that this is only possible if Babar shows a big heart and moves out of his comfort zone.

“Although I agree, Fakhar should open. But it can only happen if Babar shows big heart as a captain and leaves his comfort zone to play at no 3 and emerge as a leader. He should utilise the other player if he thinks he can play better,” Hafeez added.