Fastest 10000 runs in international cricket: Fastest to 10000 international runs in cricket full list

Fastest 10000 runs in international cricket: The SportsRush brings you the list of fastest players to score 10000 international runs.

The rise of Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam has been immense in international cricket. In the ongoing test match against Pakistan in Galle, Babar Azam achieved yet another milestone under his belt. He became the fastest Asian to score 10,000 runs in international cricket, and the fifth fastest in the world to achieve the milestone.

The batting lineup of Pakistan failed against the Sri Lankan spinners, but Babar held one end strong and scored a brilliant century for the visitors. He took 228 innings to complete his 10,000 runs, breaking the record of Virat Kohli (232 innings) to become the fastest Asian to reach the milestone.

Azam became the 11th Pakistan to reach the milestone after Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yusuf, Javed Miandad, Saleem Malik, Saeed Anwar, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Shahid Afridi and Misbah-ul-Haq.

Azam has scored 4,442 ODI runs at 59.22, courtesy of 17 centuries and 19 half-centuries, whereas he also has 2686 T20I runs under his belt. Other than Virat Kohli and Babar Azam, Sunil Gavaskar, Javed Miandad and Sourav Ganguly are the other Asians in the top-5 list of fastest Asian to score 10,000 international runs.

Babar Azam is continuing to shine and rise. Hopefully a 💯 on the way🔥 #PAKvsSL — Haroon (@hazharoon) July 17, 2022

Fastest 10000 runs in international cricket

West Indian legend Sir Vivian Richards is the fastest cricketer to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket. The legend from the Caribbean took just 206 innings to achieve the milestone. Apart from Richards, another West Indian legend Brian Lara is on the list as well. He took 220 innings to reach 10,000 runs, and Lara is at the 3rd position.

South African Hashim Amla is at the 2nd position on the list with 217 innings, and Joe Root is at the 4th position with 222 runs. In the top-5 list, Joe Root and Babar Azam are the only active players, and they are on the way to breaking many records in the future.