Fastest 200 in Test cricket: Fastest double century by individual batter in Test history

Saying that England batter Harry Brook has taken international cricket by storm would be downplaying his domination at the highest level, Test cricket, to be very precise.

A couple of days short of completing 13 months in international cricket, Brook has scored a half-century each across 20 innings of both the white-ball formats. Test cricket, on the other hand, has brought the best out of him in spite of his manner of playing defying the very conventional nature of the format.

In the middle of his ninth innings, Brook has already registered as many as five centuries in Test cricket. Brook, who will be resuming his innings from an overnight score of 184* (169) on the second day of the ongoing second Test match against New Zealand in Wellington tomorrow, has a golden opportunity of not only scoring a maiden double century but also thumping one of the fastest Test double centuries.

Brook, 24, came out to bat at No. 5 after England had lost three wickets within the first seven overs after being asked to bat first by New Zealand captain Tim Southee. Not bothered or affected by the daunting the match situation, Brook’s natural shot-making was enough for him negate the home team’s early advantage with the new ball.

This is ridiculous test cricket 😂 — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) February 24, 2023

As many as 24 fours and five sixes later, both Brook and his team are on the brink of piling on the agony on New Zealand and records for themselves.

Fastest double century by individual batter in Test history

Readers must note that Brook can no longer (in this match, at least) be among the fastest three batters to complete a Test double century as each one of Nathan Astle (153), Ben Stokes (163) and Virender Sehwag (168) had achieved the feat in lesser number of deliveries.

Having said that, he could still occupy the fourth position if he scores the remaining 16 runs within 12 balls on Saturday. If unable to do so, the right-handed batter could take head coach Brendon McCullum’s fifth position if he scores these 16 runs within as many balls.

As far as only English batters are concerned, Brook will be the second-fastest to achieve the milestone if he scores these runs within 50 balls on Day 2.

Fastest 200 in Test cricket full list