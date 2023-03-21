Why are the Proteas Wearing Black Armbands: Why are the South African Cricketers Wearing Black Armbands today 2023?

The first 20 overs of the third ODI of West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023 in Potchefstroom has witnessed the visitors combating the South African bowlers with aplomb for the second time in a row.

Opening batter Brandon King’s (72) fourth ODI half-century is a primary reason why West Indies scored at a run rate of 5.90 till the 20-over mark. King, however, missed out on a maiden international century after becoming the third West Indian batter to be dismissed today.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 22nd over when King aimed at guiding a short delivery towards the third-man region only to inside-edge the ball on to the stumps.

The development has drastically affected all the progress made via a 71-run second-wicket partnership between King and Shamarh Brooks (18). The two players getting out within 15 balls requires captain Shai Hope and former captain Nicholas Pooran to stitch a rescue act.

Why are the Proteas Wearing Black Armbands today?

As fans must have noticed by now, all the South African cricketers are donning black armbands whilst fielding at the Senwes Park. The same has been done as a mark of respect and tribute towards head coach Rob Walter’s father, who passed away on Sunday. Not much information is available about the cause of death.

It is worth noting that Walter took charge of South Africa’s white-ball squads as recent as last month. A highly-experienced coach at the domestic level, Walter is coaching a national team for the first time.

Walter and Shukri Conrad (Test head coach) have collectively replaced former South Africa wicket-keeper batter Mark Boucher in the role of the head coach. Boucher, meanwhile, has joined Mumbai Indians in the same role and will be seen with the most successful Indian Premier League franchise in the upcoming 16th season of the biggest T20 league across the globe.