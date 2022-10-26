Dewald Brevis IPL salary: What is the net worth of Baby AB de Villiers?

Dewald Brevis IPL salary: The 19-year-old South African batter had played some vital innings during the 15th edition of the IPL.

Known as ‘Baby AB’ due to his uncanny resemblance with the South African legendary cricketer AB de Villiers’s style of batting, Dewald Brevis has trudged a path of ascendency since his remarkable batting performance during the ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup in West Indies this year.

Impressed by his potential, he was also roped in by the five-time IPL franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) during the mega auction that took place a month later, where he played seven matches for the franchise, and turned up with a few eye-catching innings, like the one versus Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Pune, which made him a household name.

Even during this year’s Caribbean Premier League (CPL), he turned the Cricket fans’ attention towards him, when he smashed 5 Sixes off the six deliveries he faced while playing for the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at Guyana.

On the social media platform Twitter, the 19-year-old was yet again the point of discussion, when an argument of sorts broke out between the legendary South African batter Herschelle Gibbs and South Africa’s Performance Analyst from 2010-2021, regarding whether or not he deserves a place in the Proteas national side at the earliest.

Dewald Brevis IPL salary

During the mega auction ahead of IPL’s 15th edition this year, Dewald Brevis was roped in at a hefty amount of INR 3 Crores.

Having registered himself for the auction at the base price of INR 20 Lakhs, Brevis finally became part of the MI squad, after the likes of Punjab Kings (PBKS) and later the four-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) also showed keen interest to rope in this rising Proteas talent in their squad.

What is the net worth of Baby AB de Villiers?

As per reports, Dewald Brevis’ net worth is to the tune of $2 million in the year 2022, which roughly translates to around INR 16 Crore.