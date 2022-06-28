Fastest T20 century in international cricket: Fastest century in T20 international full list

Fastest T20 century in international cricket: The rookie Indian batter has brought up a maiden T20I century.

During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India batter Deepak Hooda has played a blinder of an innings to bring up a maiden century in international cricket.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Hooda hit Ireland pacer Mark Adair for a six in the same over. Hooda, who had hooked Adair on this particular occasion, stepped out to hit Craig Young for a six down the ground.

Appearing to be in his element on the back of several boundaries in the powerplay, Hooda soon outscored non-striker Sanju Samson (77) to continue to hit boundaries at The Village today.

Although a difficult chance, Ireland batter Paul Stirling dropping Hooda at cover perhaps provided more confidence to the 27-year old player. Hooda, who hit a couple of sixes off Ireland spinner Andy McBrine in the 10th over, ran a single to complete a 27-ball half-century in the same over.

Hooda kick-started the second part of the innings by hitting consecutive boundaries off pacer Josh Little. In the following over, Hooda hit Conor Olphert for two fours and a six to provide no respite to the Irish bowlers.

After slowing down a bit, it was on the first delivery of the 18th over when Hooda ran a single off Little to reach to his maiden T20I century. Focal point in propelling India to 225/7 in 20 overs, Hooda ended up scoring 104 (57) with the help of nine fours and six sixes.

Fastest T20 century in international cricket full list

Hooda, who completed a 55-ball T20I century, is nowhere near the batters with fastest T20I centuries. As far as Indian batters are concerned, Hooda has scored the fourth-fastest century in this format today. Furthermore, readers must note that Hooda has become the fourth Indian batter (after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) to score a T20I hundred.

Well played Deepak Hooda👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022

Balls Batter Team Opposition Ground Year 35 David Miller South Africa Bangladesh Potchefstroom 2017 35 Rohit Sharma India Sri Lanka Indore 2017 35 Sudesh Wickramasekara Czech Republic Turkey Ilfov County 2019 39 Sivakumar Periyalwar Romania Turkey Ilfov County 2019 39 Zeeshan Kukikhel Hungary Austria Lower Austria 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.