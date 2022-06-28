Fastest T20 century in international cricket: Fastest century in T20 international full list

Fastest T20 century in international cricket: The rookie Indian batter has brought up a maiden T20I century.
During the second T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of Ireland in Dublin, India batter Deepak Hooda has played a blinder of an innings to bring up a maiden century in international cricket.
Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the third over, Hooda hit Ireland pacer Mark Adair for a six in the same over. Hooda, who had hooked Adair on this particular occasion, stepped out to hit Craig Young for a six down the ground.
Appearing to be in his element on the back of several boundaries in the powerplay, Hooda soon outscored non-striker Sanju Samson (77) to continue to hit boundaries at The Village today.
Although a difficult chance, Ireland batter Paul Stirling dropping Hooda at cover perhaps provided more confidence to the 27-year old player. Hooda, who hit a couple of sixes off Ireland spinner Andy McBrine in the 10th over, ran a single to complete a 27-ball half-century in the same over.
Hooda kick-started the second part of the innings by hitting consecutive boundaries off pacer Josh Little. In the following over, Hooda hit Conor Olphert for two fours and a six to provide no respite to the Irish bowlers.
After slowing down a bit, it was on the first delivery of the 18th over when Hooda ran a single off Little to reach to his maiden T20I century. Focal point in propelling India to 225/7 in 20 overs, Hooda ended up scoring 104 (57) with the help of nine fours and six sixes.
Fastest T20 century in international cricket full list
Hooda, who completed a 55-ball T20I century, is nowhere near the batters with fastest T20I centuries. As far as Indian batters are concerned, Hooda has scored the fourth-fastest century in this format today. Furthermore, readers must note that Hooda has become the fourth Indian batter (after Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul) to score a T20I hundred.
Well played Deepak Hooda👏🏻👏🏻.
— Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) June 28, 2022
|Balls
|Batter
|Team
|Opposition
|Ground
|Year
|35
|David Miller
|South Africa
|Bangladesh
|Potchefstroom
|2017
|35
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|Sri Lanka
|Indore
|2017
|35
|Sudesh Wickramasekara
|Czech Republic
|Turkey
|Ilfov County
|2019
|39
|Sivakumar Periyalwar
|Romania
|Turkey
|Ilfov County
|2019
|39
|Zeeshan Kukikhel
|Hungary
|Austria
|Lower Austria
|2022
