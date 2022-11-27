Sanju Samson dropped: Shikhar Dhawan reveals why Sanju Samson not selected for 2nd IND vs NZ ODI

The pitch for the second New Zealand-India ODI at the Seddon Park surprised India captain Shikhar Dhawan. Although only 12.5 overs were possible in yet another rain-abandoned international cricket match in the Southern hemisphere, Dhawan reckoned that the surface didn’t seam according to his initial expectations after being put in to bat first for the second time in a row by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

With an elongated rain-break after just 29 balls were bowled in the match reducing the match to a 29-over contest, Dhawan (3) perished in an attempt to up the ante right after the match resumed in the evening.

Having said that, top-order batters Shubman Gill (45*) and Suryakumar Yadav (34*) didn’t find shot-making difficult as they put together a 46-ball 66-run second-wicket partnership before the final rain delay. While Gill scored four fours and a six at a strike rate of 107.14, Yadav hit two fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 136.

Why Sanju Samson dropped in second ODI between New Zealand and India?

Dhawan, who will have to lead India to a victory in the third ODI in Christchurch on Wednesday in order to avoid a maiden series loss under as captain, further said that it is “damn exciting” to lead a squad comprising of so many younger cricketers.

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Christchurch on November 30?

Dhawan, however, was criticized along with the team management for a particular change which India made for this match. One of two changes made to their Playing XI earlier in the day involved benching batter Sanju Samson for Deepak Hooda. The former being left out in spite of scoring an impact-generating 36 (38) in the first ODI in Auckland didn’t please his plethora of fans back home.

“We wanted the sixth bowler to come in. So, Sanju Samson missed out and [Deepak] Hooda came in. And [Deepak] Chahar was picked [ahead of Shardul Thakur] because he can swing the ball really well,” Dhawan told Spark Sport after the match.

With Samson scoring 284 runs across nine ODI innings at an average and strike rate of 71 and 105.57 respectively in 2022, fans found it hard to fathom him not playing despite the above mentioned reason. If India are really aiming to play a sixth bowling option, it is highly unlikely that Samson will take part in the third ODI.