Fastest to 2000 ODI runs: Will Rassie van der Dussen become fastest to 2000 runs in ODI?

Fastest to 2000 ODI runs: The South African batter might become the fastest to complete 2,000 ODI runs in the history of cricket.

During the first ODI of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Chester-le-Street, South Africa batter Rassie van der Dussen continued his supreme form in this format by bringing up a third century.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the seventh over, van der Dussen marked his presence in the middle for 39.3 overs by scoring 134 (117) with the help of 10 fours. van der Dussen, who batted at a strike rate of 114.52 without hitting a six, played an exemplary knock highlighting how attack can be done without playing risk-involving shots.

Having hit the first of his 10 fours via a reverse sweep off England all-rounder Moeen Ali on the 16th ball that he faced, the right-hand batter targeted another spinner in Adil Rashid to play another successful reverse sweep.

van der Dussen, who completed a half-century by running a single off Rashid in the 23rd over, reached the three-figure mark via a boundary off England all-rounder Sam Curran in the 39th over.

Batter Matches Innings Time Hashim Amla (SA) 41 40 2y 318d Zaheer Abbas (PAK) 45 45 9y 32d Kevin Pietersen (ENG/ICC) 51 45 2y 144d Babar Azam (PAK) 47 45 3y 108d Imam-ul-Haq (PAK) 46 46 3y 268d

Will Rassie van der Dussen become fastest to 2000 runs in ODI?

Joint third-fastest (21 innings) to complete 1,000 ODI runs, van der Dussen is a run short of 1,500 runs in this format. In the 30 innings that he’s played across 36 ODIs, van der Dussen has scored 1,499 runs at an average of 74.95 and a strike rate of 90.62 including three centuries and 11 half-centuries.

RAVING RASSIE 💯 Rassie van der Dussen raises his bat as he smashes his way to a 3rd ODI century #ENGvSA #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/XIqtnBh4gn — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) July 19, 2022

For the 33-year old player to become the fastest to score 2,000 ODI runs, van der Dussen will have to score the remaining 501 runs in nine innings. Achieving the landmark in the 10th innings will make him the joint-fastest alongside former teammate Hashim Amla.

No mean task, van der Dussen will have to score these remaining runs at a minimum average of 55.66 runs per match if he is to outdo Amla in scoring the fastest 2,000 runs in ODI cricket.