Best ODI averages: R van der Dussen ODI average and best ODI batting average

Best ODI averages: South Africa’s Rassie Van der Dussen continues with his remarkable run of form in ODIs with a century versus England.

During the ongoing first ODI of South Africa’s tour of England at the Riverside Ground in Chester-Le-Street, a remarkable batting performance from the Proteas batters has helped them post their highest-ever score in ODIs – 333/5 against England in England.

After opening batter Janneman Malan scored a 77-ball 57 to give South Africa a decent enough start to the innings, a 151-run partnership off mere 122 deliveries for the third wicket between Aiden Markram (77 off 61) and Rassie van der Dussen (133 off 117) helped them surpass the 300-run mark, to leave England fight to achieve what would be their sixth-highest successful chase in the format.

Also, the aforementioned partnership is now the highest-ever for the third wicket at the Chester-Le-Street.

Van der Dussen, who averages 74.95 across 30 ODI innings after today’s knock, smashed his third ton in the format, and his first against England.

Most ODI career runs after 30 innings: 1591 – Hashim Amla 🇿🇦

1498 – Rassie van der Dussen 🇿🇦

1486 – Jonathan Trott 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

1433 – Imam-ul-Haq 🇵🇰

1409 – Babar Azam 🇵🇰#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/h66aEqobUs — Nic Savage (@nic_savage1) July 19, 2022

Best ODI averages

An ODI career which began in the year 2019, van der Dussen is one of the most consistent batters in the format at present, despite playing only his 36th ODI today at the Chester-Le-Street.

Having played a total of 7 ODI innings this year, the 33-year-old has already amassed 450 runs at an unbelievable average of 112.50, with the help of two centuries and and as many half-centuries.

As of today, in the 50-Over format, the right-hander has scored a total of 1,499 runs across 30 innings, at an average and strike rate of 74.95 and 90.62 respectively, with the help of 11 half-centuries and three centuries.

Also, he is currently placed at the top of the all-time list of players with highest batting average in One-Day internationals, with Netherland’s Ryan ten Doeschate (average 67.00) and Pakistan’s Babar Azam (average 59.22) the ones placed below him at the second and third spot respectively.