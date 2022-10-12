“Firm favourites”: Herschelle Gibbs considers England favourites to win T20 World Cup 2022 after defeating Australia in T20I series

Herschelle Gibbs considers England favourites to lift the imminent T20 World Cup after a successful triumph against Australia in T20 series.

England’s men Cricket side have defeated a full-strength Australia by 8 runs during the second T20I at the second T20I at the Manuka Oval, in Canberra.

Placed in a spot of bother after losing their top-4 in the batting order within nine Overs of the first innings, the pair of in-form David Malan (82 off 49) and Moeen Ali (44 off 27), came to their side’s rescue, to ultimately post a respectable 178/7 in their 20 Overs.

Impressive spells from the English bowling attack led by Sam Curran (4-0-25-3), made sure that they successfully managed to defend their team total for the second consecutive game, in front of a strong Aussie batting unit.

Herschelle Gibbs considers England favourites

Former South African aggressive batter Herschelle Gibbs, took to his social media handle to term England as the favourites to lift this year’s T20 World Cup, looking at their present form in Australia.

Gibbs had, nearly a month ago, stated that it might turn out to be an open World Cup this time around, with quite a few contendors to lift the all-important silverware of the shortest format.

The 48-year-old did mention the same as well, while terming the Jos Buttler-led team as the side to beat in imminent month-long tournament.

I did say it’s very much an open @T20WorldCup but Englands form in oz make them firm favourites.. #sscricket — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) October 12, 2022

The England squad will be further strengthened by the return back of the likes of Liam Livingstone and Chris Jordan, who have almost recovered back from their respective injuries.

While Livingstone is likely to replace Harry Brook in the World Cup playing XI, David Willey/Chris Woakes might make way for Chris Jordan. However, much of the same has to do with the way Jordan turns up during the training sessions or the warm-up matches as well.

The lone area of concern is the batting form of Ben Stokes as well, who has returned back to T20I action after more than a year gap.