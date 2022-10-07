“90 percent pe hain”: Ramiz Raja opens up on Shaheen Afridi’s chances of playing IND vs PAK T20 World Cup match in Melbourne

Ramiz Raja opens up on Shaheen Afridi’s availability for the high-octane India-Pakistan clash during the T20 World Cup match at MCG.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja has come up with a massive update on Pakistan’s champion left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi’s availability during the much anticipated India versus Pakistan T20 World Cup clash, set to take place on October 23, at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Shaheen’s chances of featuring in the clash is not only a massive talking point amongst the Pakistan Cricket fans, but also from the Indian team fans’ point of view as well, especially after Jasprit Bumrah was officially ruled out of the entire World Cup due to back injury a few days days ago.

As for Shaheen, the left-arm pacer has been out of international Cricket action since he suffered a serious right knee injury during the Test series against Sri Lanka in July.

Ramiz Raja opens up on Shaheen Afridi’s availability for IND-Pak T20 World Cup tie

PCB chief Ramiz Raja, on Friday, during an interaction with ‘The Dawn’, claimed to have spoken to Shaheen Afridi, who has assured the former of a rather guaranteed participation against the World Cup tie against India, and the whole of the T20 World Cup in Australia.

As per Raja, Afridi is, as of now 90% fit as per reports from the medical team, with Shaheen even going further to take the percentage number to 110, and assuring the PCB chief to even partake in the two practice matches ahead of the clash against India.

“Shaheen se mere parso baat hui thi. Woh keh rahein hain ki bade arse me nehi huya hu. So progress bohit acha hai. Doctors ne videos bhijwayi hui he. 90 per cent pe hain. Wohi samajhte he ki woh fit he and battle ready honge (Had talked to Shaheen the day before. He remarked that injury as such has taken place after quite long, but the progress has been good. As per videos from the doctors, he is 90% fit as of now, and will be battle ready,)” remarked Ramiz Raja, as quoted by the media outlet Hindustan Times.

For those unaware, Afridi was referred to London by PCB’s medical team, where he had undergone his rehab process after he failed to recover from his injury on time.