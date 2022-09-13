Cricket

“Forever in our hearts”: Yusuf Pathan remembers his first IPL captain Shane Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary

Yusuf Pathan played under Shane Warne in IPL 2008, where Rajasthan Royals won the tournament by surprising everyone.
Rishikesh Sharma

