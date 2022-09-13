“Thinking of you”: Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary

Former Indian batter has shared a heartfelt message to Australian legend Shane Warne on his 53rd birth anniversary.

The whole cricketing world went into shock when Shane Warne passed away earlier this year due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Warne was a cricketing legend, and he was the first bowler to surpass the mark of 700 test wickets. Shane Warne ended his test career with 708 test wickets and 293 ODI wickets.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing fraternity.

Sachin Tendulkar shares heartfelt tribute to Shane Warne

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has shared a heartfelt message for Shane Warne on his birth anniversary. He wished him a happy birthday and expressed grief that Warne passed away way too soon. Tendulkar said that he will cherish all the moments with him.

ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh pays tribute to Shane Warne

“Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie! Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you. Will cherish them forever mate,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Thinking of you on your birthday Warnie!

Gone too soon. Had so many memorable moments with you.

Will cherish them forever mate. pic.twitter.com/0a2xqtccNg — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 13, 2022

Tendulkar and Warne shared a brilliant rivalry on the field, but both of them admired each other off the field. The battles between both of them were always thrilling to watch out for. Generally, Sachin dominated Warne on the field even in the Indian conditions.

Sachin shared a message for Warne on the day of his death as well. He said that there was never a dull moment with Warne on the field, and he will always miss the duels and banters with him on the ground.

“Shocked, stunned & miserable. Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted on Shane Warne’s death.