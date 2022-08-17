FTP full form in cricket FTP stands for: ICC FTP 2023 to 2027 PDF download

FTP full form in cricket FTP stands for: The SportsRush brings you the details about the 2023-2027 FTP released by the FTP.

International Cricket Council (ICC) have released the full FTP for the 2023-2027 window, where the international calendar of all the 12 full members across all three formats of the game is announced.

The full members will play a total of 777 international matches as compared to 694 games in the ongoing cycle. A total of 173 Tests, 281 ODIs and 323 T20Is will be played in the 2023-2027 FTP. This FTP has also cleared slots for some of the T20 leagues around the world.

FTP in cricket stands for Future Tours Programme, which ICC releases every four years. This year’s FTP has seen an increase in the international matches despite an increase in the T20 leagues around. However, it has also given space to the countries to organize their T20 Leagues as well accordingly.

India and Australia will play two Border-Gavaskar trophies in the period, and the test matches have been increased from four to five in both series. One series will be played in Australia in 2024-25, whereas the series in India will take place in 2027. India will even play two 5-match test series against England in the next four years.

As expected, there is no bilateral series scheduled between India and Pakistan in the next four years as well. One 50-over World Cup, one Champions Trophy, two T20 World Cups and two World Test Championships will be played in the next four years.

Bangladesh will play the most international matches in the next FTP, followed by West Indies and India. It is interesting that South Africa will play fewer international games than Ireland and Afghanistan in the next FTP cycle. West Indies will play the most T20Is, Bangladesh will play the most ODIs and England will play the most tests.

S No. Team T20Is ODIs Tests Total 1 Bangladesh 57 59 34 150 2 West Indies 73 48 26 147 3 India 61 42 38 141 4 England 51 42 43 139 5 Australia 52 43 40 135 6 New Zealand 57 46 32 135 7 Sri Lanka 54 52 25 131 8 Pakistan 56 47 27 130 9 Afghanistan 57 45 21 123 10 Ireland 48 51 12 111 11 South Africa 43 39 28 110 12 Zimbabwe 45 44 20 109

Apart from the bilateral tours, the tri-series will also return in International cricket. Pakistan will host an ODI tri-series in 2025 with South Africa and New Zealand.

ICC FTP 2023 to 2027 PDF download

The pdf of the ICC FTP 2023-2027 can be downloaded by clicking here.

As far as the T20 Leagues are concerned, IPL will get an extended window of two weeks every year between 2023-2017. Australia and England have created free windows in January and August, respectively to allow their players in BBL and the Hundred, respectively. Pakistan will host the Champions Trophy in 2025, which will force PCB to clash the PSL with IPL in 2025.