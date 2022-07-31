“Future of South Africa”: Spectacular Tristan Stubbs catch to miss Moeen Ali at The Rose Bowl invokes profound Twitter reactions

Tristan Stubbs catch to dismiss Moeen Ali: The rookie South African batter continues to amaze on his maiden tour of England.

During the third T20I of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of England in Southampton, rookie South Africa batter Tristan Stubbs excelled on the field to put on display a memorable catch.

It all happened at the halfway mark of the innings when Stubbs didn’t let go of a minuscule catching opportunity. Playing his first match of the series, South Africa batter Aiden Markram managed to get more bounce on a delivery only to pick a wicket.

Wanting to nudge a Markram delivery on the off-side, Ali ended up spooning the ball towards cover where Stubbs pulled off a spectacular catch. Taking a few steps to his left to make the ground, Stubbs then timed his dive to perfection to catch the with one hand whilst being airborne.

Shocked by the proceedings, Ali returned to the pavilion at The Rose Bowl after scoring 3 (5). The 35-year old player was part of a batting collapse which bundled out England for 101 in 16.4 overs in a 192-run chase.

Ali, who himself picked a wicket in his only over this evening, saw Markram doing the same in the second innings. Opening the bowling for the visitors, spinner Keshav Maharaj picked a couple of wickets but fellow spinner Tabraiz Shamsi won the laurels on the back of career-best bowling figures of 4-0-24-5.

A 90-run victory powered South Africa to a 2-1 series victory after the ODI series had resulted in a 1-1 draw earlier this month.

Tristan Stubbs catch to dismiss Moeen Ali at The Rose Bowl

How Twitterati reacted:

Tristan Stubbs – the future of South Africa ! pic.twitter.com/EMQQQ16IRU — Ishika Pandey (@Ishika_Pandey45) July 31, 2022

That Tristan Stubbs catch👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) July 31, 2022

Tristan Stubbs. 20 years old. Currently averaging 47.50 whilst striking at 215.90 in IT20s. And he takes blinders 😱 What a player 👏👏#ENGvSA #ENGvsSApic.twitter.com/cQVETeEPyJ — The Ageas Bowl (@TheAgeasBowl) July 31, 2022

