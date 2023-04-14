Aiden Markram Wife Name: Is SRH Captain Married?

South Africa’s top-order batter and Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper in the ongoing 16th edition of the IPL, Aiden Markram was born on October 4, 1994 in Centurion.

Markram has perhaps been handed the franchise’s captaincy responsibility owing to his top-notch form with the bat of-late across formats in the international arena, and also for the fact that he led the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to title glory during the inaugural edition of SA20 in the beginning of this year.

The 28-year-old not only ended the tournament as the third-highest run-scorer with 366 runs across 12 innings, but also bagged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award, for his contribution with the ball as well (11 wickets at an economy rate of 6.19 rpo).

Coincidentally, he had skippered South Africa to the Under-19 World Cup triumph in the year 2014, while also finishing back then as well as the ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Aiden Markram Wife Name

Aiden Markram has been staying together with his partner Nicole Daniella O’Connor, for over a decade now. Markram and Nichole in fact, have known each other since their high-school days, and their beautiful love-relationship has only grown from strength to strength ever since.

An entrepreneur, Nichole owns a South Africa-based jewellery selling company called ‘Nadora Jewellery’. Moreover, she is also involved in the functioning of a charity organization named ‘Abba’s House’, which provides orphaned and abandoned kids with a roof above their head.

Is SRH Captain Married?

A simple glance through Nichole’s Instagram handle, and one will go through aplenty adorable pictures of her alongside Markram, from the most recent ones to those dating back to May 2015.

The duo have posted some couple shoot pictures and videos as well, but nowhere is there any mention of their marriage date or venue across these posts.

While there are certain reports on the web claiming the two to had entered the wedlock the previous year, the couple have not confirmed the same via social media or otherwise.

Aiden Markram and Nicole Daniella O’Connor pictures together

