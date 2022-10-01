Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results: Gaddafi Stadium T20 international matches all result list

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results: Lahore will be hosting a potentially enthralling series-decider on a Sunday night.

The seventh T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will be played in Lahore tomorrow. Fans wouldn’t have wanted for the first-ever seven-match T20I series between ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Member Nations to have gone any other way than the last match being played as a series-decider.

Coming on the back of two consecutive losses, England registered a strong comeback in the sixth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium last night. Opening batter Phil Salt thwacking 88* (41) at a strike rate of 214.63 in a 170-run chase had played a key role in England winning by 8 wickets with 33 balls to spare.

With the match scheduled to bring an end to the penultimate series for both the teams before ICC T20 World Cup 2022, it is needless to say that both Pakistan and England would be keen to finish this series on a winning note.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results list

In its seven years of hosting T20Is, Gaddafi Stadium has hosted a total of 17 matches in this format. With teams batting second winning nine matches as compared to the team batting first winning eight, Lahore is unlike other T20I venues where predicting the winner at the toss is comparatively easier.

A momentous series for cricket in Pakistan ❤️ #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/8D7BeTCvVK — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) October 1, 2022

While Pakistan have won 10 and lost seven out of their 17 Lahore T20Is, England have won and lost a T20I each at this venue.