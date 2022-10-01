full
HomeSearch
Cover Image for Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results: Gaddafi Stadium T20 international matches all result list

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results: Gaddafi Stadium T20 international matches all result list

Dixit Bhargav
|Sat Oct 01 2022

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results: Lahore will be hosting a potentially enthralling series-decider on a Sunday night.

The seventh T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will be played in Lahore tomorrow. Fans wouldn’t have wanted for the first-ever seven-match T20I series between ICC (International Cricket Council) Full Member Nations to have gone any other way than the last match being played as a series-decider.

Coming on the back of two consecutive losses, England registered a strong comeback in the sixth T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium last night. Opening batter Phil Salt thwacking 88* (41) at a strike rate of 214.63 in a 170-run chase had played a key role in England winning by 8 wickets with 33 balls to spare.

ALSO READ: Pitch report for Pakistan vs England seventh T20I at Gaddafi Stadium

With the match scheduled to bring an end to the penultimate series for both the teams before ICC T20 World Cup 2022, it is needless to say that both Pakistan and England would be keen to finish this series on a winning note.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore T20 results list

In its seven years of hosting T20Is, Gaddafi Stadium has hosted a total of 17 matches in this format. With teams batting second winning nine matches as compared to the team batting first winning eight, Lahore is unlike other T20I venues where predicting the winner at the toss is comparatively easier.

While Pakistan have won 10 and lost seven out of their 17 Lahore T20Is, England have won and lost a T20I each at this venue.

S. No.MatchResultYear
1Pakistan vs ZimbabwePakistan won by 5 wickets2015
2Pakistan vs ZimbabwePakistan won by 2 wickets2015
3Pakistan vs World XIPakistan won by 20 runs2017
4Pakistan vs World XIWorld XI won by 7 wickets2017
5Pakistan vs World XIPakistan won by 33 runs2017
6Pakistan vs Sri LankaPakistan won by 36 runs2017
7Pakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 64 runs2019
8Pakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 35 runs2019
9Pakistan vs Sri LankaSri Lanka won by 13 runs2019
10Pakistan vs BangladeshPakistan won by 5 wickets2020
11Pakistan vs BangladeshPakistan won by 9 wickets2020
12Pakistan vs South AfricaPakistan won by 3 runs2021
13Pakistan vs South AfricaSouth Africa won by 6 wickets2021
14Pakistan vs South AfricaSouth Africa won by 4 wickets2021
15Pakistan vs AustraliaAustralia won by 3 wickets2022
16Pakistan vs EnglandPakistan won by 6 runs2022
17Pakistan vs EnglandEngland won by 8 wickets2022
About the author
Dixit Bhargav