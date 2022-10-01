Gaddafi Stadium Lahore pitch report 7th T20: Lahore Ground pitch report PAK vs ENG tomorrow match

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore pitch report 7th T20: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of PAK vs ENG 7th T20I match.

Pakistan and England will go head to head against each other in the 7th T20I of the 7-match series at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The series is brilliantly poised at 3-3, and the winner of this match will seal the series.

Pakistan surprised everyone by resting Mohammad Rizwan in the last match, and they bear the prices for the same. Mohammad Rizwan should make his comeback in this game. The bowlers of the side have won a couple of games on their own in the series, and they would want to make a comeback.

England will again rely on their hard-hitters to win the match for them. Phil Salt played an exceptional knock in the last match, whereas the duo of Harry Brook and Ben Duckett has done consistently well in the series.

Gaddafi Stadium Lahore pitch report 7th T20

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host its 3rd T20I in a row. After a sluggish pitch in the 1st match, the pitch was at its natural behaviour in the last match. The way Phil Salt smashed the bowlers in the last match, it was proved that the pitch has been an excellent one for batting.

At this time of the year, the pace bowlers will get some movement in the initial overs of the match. After those initial overs, the pitch gets brilliant for batting. There is an even bounce on the wicket, and the batters can play their shots by trusting the nature of the wicket. It gets really difficult for the bowlers here.

The boundaries at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium are quite small, and it is very easy for the batters to clear the fences. Even the outfield of this ground is quite fast, and it will be tough for the fielders to stop the ball if placed in the gap.

A total of 19 PSL 2022 games were played in Lahore, whereas the average 1st innings score was 176 runs. Another run-fest is expected in the 7th T20I between England and Pakistan.