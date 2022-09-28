Gaddafi Stadium T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Lahore T20Is

Gaddafi Stadium T20 average score: The SportRush brings you the info of the average T20 score and highest T20I run chase in Lahore.

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host the last 3 T20Is of the 7-match series between Pakistan and England. The series is currently levelled at 1-1, and the three T20Is in Lahore will decide the fate of the series.

The batters have dominated in the series so far, and the same can be expected in the Lahore leg as well. England have got multiple match-winners in the batting department, but the over-dependence of Pakistan on the duo of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam can be an issue for the side.

The bowlers have not been getting any kind of support from the pitches, but the way in which Pakistani bowlers bowled in the last match will give the side a lot of confidence going forward in the series. Adil Rashid has been the best bowler of England so far in the series.

Gaddafi Stadium T20 average score

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium has hosted a total of 14 T20Is so far, where the winning ratio between chasing teams and teams batting first is equal. The average 1st innings T20I score in Lahore is 166 runs, but it just does not justify the nature of this track as batting has been easy here.

In 2022, Lahore hosted a total of 19 PSL games, where the average 1st innings score was 176 runs. This is a ground where teams must target a score of 185 runs in order to feel some kind of comfort in the game.

The highest T20I chase at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been achieved by Pakistan against Zimbabwe in 2015. Zimbabwe scored 175 runs in the first innings courtesy of a half-century from Sean Williams. Pakistan chased the target in 19.4 overs and won the match by 2 wickets, Mukhtar Ahmed scored a half-century for Pakistan.

If overall T20s are concerned, Southern Punjab chased the target of 212 runs against Northern in the National T20 Cup 2021. Agha Salman scored a brilliant half-century for Southern Punjab in the chase.