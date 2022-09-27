Gaddafi Stadium pitch report batting or bowling: Lahore pitch report Pakistan vs England 5th T20 tomorrow match

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report batting or bowling: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan and England are up against each other in the 7-match T20I series. The four games of the series are done and dusted, the series is brilliantly tied at 2-2. After the Karachi leg of the tournament, the rest of the games will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both sides have played an aggressive brand of cricket in the series so far, and the same can be expected in the Lahore leg as well. The English side will look at the fitness of their captain Jos Buttler, whereas Pakistan’s side will again rely on the duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Gaddafi Stadium pitch report batting or bowling

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is set to host the next three games of Pakistan vs England T20I series. The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is batting paradise, and considering the quality of batters in both teams, a high-scoring encounter is definitely on the cards in Lahore.

This pitch is a flat one where there is no help for the bowlers whatsoever. The batters will be able to play their shots by trusting the bounce on the wicket. There is no uneven bounce on the track, and the bowlers should wait for the batters’ fault in order to get a wicket. This is the 1st match of the series at this venue, so a fresh pitch is expected.

The BTS you’ve all been waiting for! 🤩 🎥 Exclusive visuals from Pakistan’s riveting 3️⃣-run win over England in the fourth T20I 👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/Vs8IgwQZZb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 26, 2022

This stadium has hosted a total of 14 T20Is so far, where 7 games have been won by the chasing teams and 7 have been won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score at this ground is 166 runs. It is safe to say that the average score does not justify the nature of the wicket.

This stadium hosted a total of 19 games of the PSL 2022, where 14 games were won by the teams batting first. The average 1st innings score was 176 runs. So, this is a brilliant batting ground, and defending scores was the formula to win games here in Lahore.