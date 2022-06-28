Galle International Stadium pitch report: Galle pitch report SL vs AUS 1st Test

Galle International Stadium pitch report: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the first test between Sri Lanka and Australia.

Sri Lanka will face Australia in the 1st test of the 2-match test series on 29 June 2022 at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The white-ball cricket was quite competitive between both sides, and the same can be expected in the red-ball games as well.

The Sri Lankan is a different team with the red-ball in their conditions due to the quality of their spinners. In 2016, the hosts whitewashed the Australians due to the performance of their spinners. They would want to replicate those heroics this time as well.

The Australian side has performed well in the last couple of years, and they are a team of solid individuals. Nathan Lyon will lead the spin attack of the side, whereas he has some able partners in Mitchell Swepson, Matt Kuhnemann and Jon Holland. The batting of the side will be on the radar.

Galle International Stadium pitch report

Galle International Stadium in Galle is one of the best tracks for the spinners. This is a pitch where the pitch starts deteriorating from the first day itself sometimes. The first day of the test will be the best one for batting, and it will go worse as time will progress.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 365 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is 153 runs. So, it is clear that both batters would want to bat first upon winning the toss. The 4th innings is the toughest to bat on at this very ground.

Like everywhere else in Sri Lanka, the incredible scenic beauty of the country is married to the grim reality of everyday life. Hundreds of empty gas cylinders lined up all around the Galle International Stadium #SLvAus pic.twitter.com/csQTHbo2nh — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) June 26, 2022

The last match at this stadium was played between Sri Lanka and West Indies, whereas 19 out of 20 wickets were taken by the spinners. This match is famous for producing pitches like these, and the spinners will again be at the front for both teams in this match.

In the four tests played at Galle last year, spinner Lasith Embuldeniya scalped 28 wickets, whereas Ramesh Mendis scalped 20 wickets in three games.