Galle International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd Test: AUS vs Sri Lanka Test Galle pitch report

Galle International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd Test: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of the SL vs AUS 2nd test match.

Sri Lanka will face Australia in the 2nd test of the 2-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts lost the first match, and they would want to level the series, whereas the Australian side would want to seal the series and complete the white-wash.

There will be at least four changes in the Sri Lankan line-up, with Dhananjaya de Silva, Asitha Fernando, and Jeffrey Vandersay out due to Covid, whereas Lasith Embuldeniya has been dropped from the side. The Australian team played brilliantly in the last match, where the spinners of the side were at their very best.

Galle International Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd Test

The pitch at the Galle International Stadium in Galle is heaven for the spinners. This pitch is one of the best spinning wickets in the world, and the same was proved in the last match as well. A total of 30 wickets fell in the first test, where 26 of them were taken by the spinners.

The average 1st innings score at this ground is 361 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score is 149 runs. It is clear that the pitch in Galle deteriorates every day, and the first day will be the best one for batting. Both captains would love to bat first after winning the toss.

Can Mitch Marsh’s off-spin be Australia’s secret weapon in the second Test? (Spoiler: probably not 😜) #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/KZca3DoGpk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 6, 2022

The top-4 wicket-takers at this ground are all spinners, and the ball turns sharply on this very wicket. There are a lot of Covid issues in the Sri Lankan camp, and we may see some new spinning names. Australia is also considering bringing in Glenn Maxwell to add to their spin depth.

All in all, we are in for another spinning fest at the Galle Stadium, and the batters will need to be at their best to score runs for their respective teams.