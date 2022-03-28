Gautam Gambhir mentor: LSG coaching and support staff 2022 IPL list

Gautam Gambhir mentor: The SportsRush brings you the list of the coaching staff of the Lucknow Super Giants.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are making their respective IPL debuts. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

Lucknow Super Giants will miss the services of Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder in the initial games. KL Rahul is the captain of the side, and he will get an able partner in Quinton de Kock at the top. The middle-order of the side has some worthy names in Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda.

Apart from Stoinis and Holder, Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham are other important all-rounders of the side. Both of them will have a massive part to play in the initial games of IPL 2022.

Ravi Bishnoi will lead the spin department, and he has an able partner in Shahbaz Nadeem. Avesh Khan will lead the pace department, and he has some options in Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot and AJ Tye.

Gautam Gambhir mentor

Lucknow Super Giants have roped in Andy Flower as their head coach. Andy Flower is one of the most successful coaches around. He won two Ashes campaigns with England and also the ICC T20 World Cup in 2010. He was with the Punjab Kings last season as their assistant coach.

Former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir is the mentor of the side. Gambhir was won two IPL titles with the Kolkata Knight Riders as captain in 2012 and 2014. This is Gautam’s first stint with any of the IPL franchises. Vijay Dahiya is the assistant coach of the side, and he also used to work with Gautam Gambhir at KKR.

Former Australian pacer Andy Bichel is the bowling coach of the Lucknow Super Giants this season. Bichel took a total of 769 First Class wickets in his career.

Head Coach: Andy Flower

Mentor: Gautam Gambhir

Assistant Coach: Vijay Dahiya

Bowling Coach: Andy Bichel