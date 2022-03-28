GT vs LSG who will win today match: Gujarat vs Lucknow Match Prediction today IPL 2022

Gujarat vs Lucknow Match Prediction: The SportsRush brings you the prediction of the IPL 2022 game between Gujarat and Lucknow.

Gujarat Titans will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in the fourth league game of IPL 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams are making their respective IPL debuts. The game will be live on Star Sports from 7.30 PM IST.

Gujarat vs Lucknow Match Prediction

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede Stadium is excellent for batting, but the pacers will get help in the initial overs. Being a night game, the dew factor will certainly come into play in this game.

Gujarat Titans preview

Gujarat Titans made a bowling heavy squad in the auction, and they would want to use it well. In batting, Shubhman Gill and Matthew Wade are expected to bat at the top-order, and middle-order will be managed by David Miller. Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia and Vijay Shankar are going be really important for the balance of this side.

The bowling of this side is absolutely brilliant. Rashid Khan and R Sai Kishore will handle the spin, whereas Lockie Ferguson and Mohammad Shami will lead the pace attack.

Probable XI: Shubhman Gill, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Shami, Lockie Ferguson, R Sai Kishore.

Lucknow Super Giants preview

Lucknow Super Giants are also making their debut in this game, and they will miss the services of Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis in this game. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are expected to open the innings, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey and Deepak Hooda will handle the middle-order.

Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham should lead the all-rounder’s department. Ravi Bishnoi will lead the spin attack, whereas Avesh Khan will lead the pace department.

Probable XI: KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishanappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Ankit Rajpoot.

Match Prediction

Lucknow Super Giants are the favourites to win this game.