Geelong Simonds Stadium pitch report: Kardinia Park pitch report for Namibia vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match

Geelong’s Simmonds Stadium is set to host two matches of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Namibia will face the Netherlands in the first match of the day, whereas Sri Lanka will face the United Arab Emirates in the 2nd match of the day.

The first two days of the tournament have been brilliant in the tournament where the underdogs have done really well. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka on the first day of the tournament, whereas Scotland stunned the West Indies on the 2nd day.

The winner of the Namibia vs Netherlands game will almost fix their place in the Super-12 stage of the tournament, whereas the loser of Sri Lanka vs the United Arab Emirates will be knocked out. It will be an interesting day in Geelong.

Geelong Simonds Stadium pitch report

The pitch at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong has not been an easy track to bat on, and it was visible in the last two games of the T20 World Cup 2022 as well. A couple of games will be played again here on Wednesday, and it will be interesting to see the behaviour of the pitch in that game.

In the last two matches, the teams had a very tough time batting, and the pitch went slower & slower as the game went on. Sri Lanka could not chase 164 runs in the first match, whereas Netherlands had a very tough time chasing 112 runs against United Arab Emirates.

The outfield in Geelong is very slow, and the ball is not reaching the boundary easily here. It is clear that shot-making is not easy here, and the ball is gripping onto the surface. The initial overs of the match are the best to bat on here, and it will be difficult to chase on this very wicket.

A total of 7 BBL games have also been played here, where the average 1st innings score has been 155 runs. Both captains may opt to bat first upon winning the toss.