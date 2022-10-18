“It’s now about winning that third game”: Scott Edwards aims to beat Sri Lanka to secure Super-12 qualification for Netherlands in T20 World Cup

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is now aiming to beat Sri Lanka to secure qualification in the Super-12 stage of the T20 World Cup.

Netherlands defeated Namibia by 5 wickets at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong in their 2nd match of the T20 World Cup 2022. With this win, the Dutch side is now at the top of the group.

Namibia opted to bat first, but their batters could not get going from the start. The Dutch bowlers controlled the match from the very first over, and Namibia managed to score 121-6 in the first innings. Bas de Leede took a couple of wickets for the Dutch side. Jan Frylink was Namibia’s top-scorer with 43 runs.

The Netherlands cruised throughout the innings, but Frylink bowled a wicket-maiden in the 17th over of the innings to make the game interesting. However, Bas de Leede held his nerves to earn a victory for the Dutch side. Bas de Leede also won the Man of the Match trophy for his all-round performance.

Scott Edwards aims to beat Sri Lanka to secure Super-12 qualification

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards was delighted at the post-match-conference. He said that the team wanted to finish the match a little earlier, but he was delighted about the victory. Edwards acknowledged that Namibia bowled well at the death overs, but the runs in the initial overs helped them. He now focuses on winning the 3rd match against Sri Lanka.

“We’re known as a side that plays hard till the last few balls. We did well in terms of front-loading the runs. We knew that Namibia has some good death bowlers in these conditions,” Scott Edwards said at the post-match presentation.

“It got a bit closer than we’d have liked, but it’s still good. It’s about now winning that third game of cricket.”

For the second time in as many matches, Netherlands’ Bas de Leede is the @aramco Player of the Match 🌟#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/DHen5Dw2Yg — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 18, 2022

If the Netherlands can beat Sri Lanka, they will definitely qualify for the Super-12 stage. However, if they will lost the match, the group can end in a 3-way tie between the Netherlands, Sri Lanka and Namibia. The net run rate can play a big part in deciding the group.