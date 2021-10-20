‘Gives us a sense of calmness’: KL Rahul on appointment of MS Dhoni as India’s mentor in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

KL Rahul has expressed his pleasure on the appointment of MS Dhoni as Team India’s mentor in T20 World Cup.

Team India is set to start their ICC T20 World 2021 campaign against Pakistan from 24 October 2021. They started their campaign well after a brilliant win against England in the T20 World Cup warm-up game.

Virat Kohli confirmed that KL Rahul will be opening alongside Rohit Sharma in the T20 World Cup. Rahul had a brilliant IPL 2021 campaign, where he scored 626 runs at an average of 62.60. KL has been a consistent performer in the last four editions of IPL with 659, 593, 670, and 626 runs under his name.

Rahul was also brilliant in the warm-up game against England, he was at his very best.

Kl Rahul believes that the IPL 2021 has certainly enhanced his batting. “Playing consistently has helped me. The six-seven IPL games have helped us adapt to the conditions.”

KL Rahul on MS Dhoni as India’s mentor

MS Dhoni won the IPL 2021 with Chennai Super Kings, which was his fourth title as captain. Rahul’s expressed his joy at the appointment of MS Dhoni.

Rahul said, “Obviously, MS Dhoni back with the team feels amazing because we have played under him and we have looked towards him as a mentor even when he was our captain.”

KL described MS as someone, to whom everyone looks up to. “This gives us a sense of calmness, I have enjoyed spending time with him in the first two to three days and it has been a lot of fun,” Rahul added.

“I think Dhoni can give any of us stiff competition, he definitely is a guy who can hit the ball farthest, he is very strong and he is good (while running) between the wickets. He looks the fittest, it is good fun to have him.”

KL Rahul on Bio-Bubble Life

Rahul expressed the problems of playing in different bio-bubbles continuously. He has been in the bio-bubbles since June 2021. Rahul said, “the bio bubbles have been going on for so long that it is really hard.”

However, he also acknowledged the positive aspect of these bubbles. “The bubbles have gotten the team a lot closer because we spend a lot of time together and can’t interact with others.”