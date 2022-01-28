“Good luck to the Sixers in the Big bash final tonight”: Steve Smith wishes Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Final against Perth Scorchers

Steve Smith was not given permission to play in the BBL 11 final, but he went on Twitter to wish Sydney Sixers well ahead of the final.

Sydney Sixers will face Perth Scorchers in the final of BBL 11. They have won the last two BBL seasons, and they are aiming for a title hat-trick.

However, the Sydney Sixers are currently struggling to have eleven players on the field. Daniel Hughes is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe are out due to Covid. The Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game. In more bad news, Jordan Silk limped off the field in the last game, whereas Moises Henqriues and Steve O’Keefe will also face late fitness tests.

Steve Smith expressed his desire to play in the BBL finals. Cricket Australia denied the request to allow Smith to play in the finals. “Denied on the basis that further adjustment to the league regulations was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness,” CA issued a statement.

Steve Smith wishes Sydney Sixers ahead of BBL 11 Final

Ahead of the final against Perth Scorchers, they did their last attempt to have Steve Smith in the side. Although, Cricket Australia have again denied their request. According to the rules, the teams need to register players in the common pool. However, they did not register Smith as he could have been picked by any other teams as well.

Ahead of the final, Steve Smith greeted Sydney Sixers ahead of the game. “Good luck to the @SixersBBL in the Big bash final tonight and also to the Italian import Stephano making his debut Face with tears of joy,” Smith said.

Steve Smith is also a household Sixers name and once he led them to the Champions League glory. He last played for the Sixers in BBL 09, where he scored 120 runs in four games.