Why is Steve Smith not playing BBL: Will Steve Smith play BBL 11 final vs Perth Scorchers?

Will Steve Smith play BBL 11 Final: Sydney Sixers are struggling with injuries, and they have been trying to let Steve Smith play for them.

Sydney Sixers will face Perth Scorchers in the final of BBL 11. They have won the last two BBL seasons, and they are aiming for a title hat-trick. The Sixers defeated Adelaide Strikers in the Challenger game by four wickets to seal the ticket. Hayden Kerr, the highest wicket-taker of the Sixers opened the innings in batting and scored a match-winning knock of 98*.

However, the Sydney Sixers are currently struggling to have eleven players on the field. Daniel Hughes is nursing an ankle injury, whereas Jack Edwards and Josh Philippe are out due to Covid. The Sixers were forced to play their assistant coach Jay Lenton as a wicket-keeper in the Challenger game. In more bad news, Jordan Silk limped off the field in the last game, whereas Moises Henqriues and Steve O’Keefe will also face late fitness tests.

If the players could not pass their fitness tests, the Sixers will be forced to pick players from the substitute bubble of the Big Bash League.

Will Steve Smith play BBL 11 Final?

Steve Smith is also a household Sixers name and once he led them to the Champions League glory. He last played for the Sixers in BBL 09, where he scored 120 runs in four games. He did not sign a contract this year as Australia were set to face New Zealand for a white-ball series.

However, the Kiwi series got postponed, and Smith expressed his desire to play in the BBL finals. Cricket Australia denied the request to allow Steve Smith to play in the finals. Apart from Sydney Thunder, all the other finalist teams disagreed to allow Smith. “Denied on the basis that further adjustment to the league regulations was unanimously rejected by other state associations/clubs in the interest of fairness,” CA issued a statement. Daniel Christian has heavily criticized this decision of Cricket Australia.

The @SixersBBL had a crack but Steve Smith won’t play. Henriques & SOK (both calf strains) are in. Silk (hammy) is out. Hughes 50/50 (ankle). Carlisle, Rowe, Merlo, Seymour, Hearne & Winter on standby in case there is last minute drama. On @FoxCricket from 6.30pm. #BBL11 — Tom Morris (@tommorris32) January 28, 2022

Ahead of the final against Perth Scorchers, they did their last attempt to have Steve Smith in the side. Although, Cricket Australia have again denied their request. According to the rules, the teams need to register players in the common pool, but they did not register Smith as he could have been picked by any other teams as well.