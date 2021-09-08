“Good to see Ash back”: Irfan Pathan supports R Ashwin’s T20I comeback for ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Irfan Pathan supports R Ashwin’s T20I comeback: Ace Indian spinner has been recalled into the T20I squad after as many as four years.

There is no going into a safe house regarding the fact that ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin’s inclusion is the biggest development in India’s squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

For a player who hadn’t played a T20I in the last four years, Ashwin appears to have impressed the selectors on the back of his potential and perhaps record in the Indian Premier League.

Since playing his last T20I in July 2017, Ashwin has picked 39 wickets in 48 IPL matches at an average of 34.56, an economy rate of 7.67 and a strike rate of 27.03.

With all-rounder Washington Sundar not part of the squad possibly due to an injury which had earlier ruled him out of the ongoing tour of England and the imminent second phase of IPL 2021, the selection committee opted to return to Ashwin. Been warming the bench in England right now, it will be interesting to see how the team management manages the 34-year old player.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to social media platform Twitter to praise the selectors’ decision of including Ashwin for the world event claiming his experience to be “invaluable”. Furthermore, Pathan also expressed the need for another wrist-spinner in the 15-member squad.

It is worth mentioning that Ashwin is a part of a five-member spin-bowling unit which also comprises of Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel and Varun Chakravarthy. In addition to Sundar, regular spinners namely Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav are also not part of the squad.

Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul,Shreyas and Deepak,but it is what it is. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 8, 2021

Twitter reactions on Ravichandran Ashwin:

Biggest news is that Ashwin is recalled to the #T20WorldCup team. No other spinner turns the ball away from left handers. No Chahal means a big vote of confidence in Rahul Chahar. Bit hard on Shreyas Iyer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 8, 2021

Washington Sundar’s injury opened up a place Ashwin. There is no other offie of the same class and calibre, not just in India or the world. Ashwin’s came into international cricket thru T20s let’s not forget — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) September 8, 2021

Good all round squad . Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia https://t.co/fiyRto037B — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 8, 2021

