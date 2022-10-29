“Got to take my hat off for that”: Daryl Mitchell bows down to Glenn Phillips for his excellent hunded vs Sri Lanka at SCG in T20 World Cup 2022

Glenn Phillips played one of his best T20I innings to lead New Zealand to an excellent total against Sri Lanka in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. All-rounder, Daryl Mitchell who made his return to the game also stitched a brilliant partnership with him. New Zealand posted a very healthy total on the board

New Zealand opted to bat first, and they managed to score 167-7 in the first innings of the match. At one stage, they were 15-3, but both Phillips and Mitchell added some crucial runs for the side. In the end, it was just Glenn Phillips’ show. He played an outstanding knock of 104 runs in just 64 balls with the help of 4 sixes and 10 boundaries.

Sri Lanka also had a tough start with the bat, and they lost their initial four wickets for a total of just 8 runs. The Kiwi bowlers are on fire, and it will be interesting to see how the Sri Lankan batters will fight back in the match.

Daryl Mitchell bows down to Glenn Phillips for his excellent hunded vs Sri Lanka

New Zealand’s all-rounder had a lot of praise for Glenn Phillips in the mid-innings chat with the broadcaster. Daryl Mitchell said that he had to take his hat off for the solid knock played by Phillips. He said that the whole team was really happy with the efforts of Phillips at the SCG.

Mitchell insists that the start was a bit challenging for them, and they were just trying to build some partnership for the team. He revealed that the surface at the SCG is a tricky one, and there is a variable bounce on the track. Mitchell believes that it will be a tough chase for the Sri Lankans.

“Team is really happy with that, special night for GP, got to take my hat off for that,’ Daryl Mitchell said in mid-innings.

“It was a challenging start for us, we were trying to build a partnership after getting to the 10 over mark and then build from there on a tricky surface. The surface is a bit variable (in terms of bounce) out there, which is good to see.”