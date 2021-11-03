“Great Great appointment”: Michael Vaughan showers praise for BCCI after Rahul Dravid is appointed head coach of Team India

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan appreciated BCCI’s decision to appoint Rahul Dravid as team India head coach

Indian batting legend and former skipper Rahul Dravid has been appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket team (men’s) by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), as announced by them via a press release on Wednesday.

Dravid will take over the new role and will begin his tenure as India’s full-time coach from the Home series against New Zealand starting November 17, with a 3-match T20I series at the Sawai Mansingh stadium in Jaipur.

Dravid will replace incumbent coach Ravi Shastri, whose stint will come to an end after the end of the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, currently undergoing in the UAE.

“It is an absolute honour to be appointed as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team and I am really looking forward to this role. Under Mr Shastri, the team has done very well, and I hope to work with the team to take this forward. Having worked closely with most of the boys either at NCA, U19 and India A setup, I know they have the passion and desire to improve every day. There are some marquee multi-team events in the next two years, and I look forward to working with the players and the support staff to achieve our potential”, said Dravid.

Joining in line with the congratulatory messages for the newly appointed Indian Team coach is former England skipper Michael Vaughan who termed it as a ‘Great great appointment’.

Michael Vaughan praises BCCI over appointment of Rahul Dravid as team India head coach

Terming it as a ‘Great great appointment’ via his social media handle, Michael Vaughan opined that the 46-year-old is going to be a fantastic coach for the Indian Cricket team.

Great Great appointment … https://t.co/7VNINSOAqA — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

I think Rahul Dravid is going to make a fantastic head coach for #India … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) November 3, 2021

It is worth mentioning that Dravid has previously worked with the BCCI at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), India U19, as well as the India A setup.

Rahul Dravid has featured in a total of 164 Tests and 344 ODIs for the Indian Cricket team, and has amassed a total of 13,288 and 10,889 runs respectively in the two formats before retiring in the year 2012.